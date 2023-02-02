THIS WEEK'S SPONSOR:

SaneBox

Clean up your inbox today and keep it that way forever

Raycast Adds Deeplinking of Commands

Raycast, the app launcher and command utility that was our MacStories Selects Best Mac app of 2022, introduced URL scheme support for its extensive collection of built-in and third-party commands. The app’s existing system of hotkey and alias triggers is still the best way to send a command to Raycast in most circumstances, but with deeplinks, Raycast has opened up new automation possibilities.

The structure of a Raycast deeplink is:

raycast://extensions/<author-or-owner>/<extension-name>/<command-name>

However, you don’t need to find each of those components yourself because Raycast has made it easy to copy deeplinks to commands inside Raycast itself. Just invoke Raycast, search for the command you want, and press ⌘K. One of the options in the menu will be Copy Deeplink, which also uses the keyboard shortcut ⌘⇧C.

You'll be prompted by macOS to allow Raycast commands to be triggered with a deeplink.

You’ll be prompted by macOS to allow Raycast commands to be triggered with a deeplink.

To test a newly copied URL, paste it into Safari and hit Return to launch the command. The first time you use a deeplink, you’ll be prompted to allow it to trigger the command once or always.

What I love about Raycast’s URL scheme is that it can be used to fill in gaps in Shortcuts. With Ventura, Apple didn’t expand the system-level actions available in Shortcuts. There’s not even a Shortcuts action to toggle Stage Manager. However, with Raycast’s URL scheme, you can do just that, as well as toggle light and dark mode, sleep your Mac, and shut it down, none of which is possible with a Shortcuts action unless you resort to scripting.

CleanShot X doesn't support Shortcuts, but with Raycast's URL scheme, it does now.

CleanShot X doesn’t support Shortcuts, but with Raycast’s URL scheme, it does now.

Raycast’s URL scheme also adds actions for Mac apps that don’t support Shortcuts yet. With an extensive catalog of commands for popular Mac apps and services, that opens a lot of new options. For instance, I love CleanShot X, but it doesn’t support Shortcuts. However, it does have an excellent Raycast extension. That made it simple to create a shortcut that lets me select an area of an image and copy unselectable text from it using CleanShot X’s ‘Capture Text (OCR)’ command.

In my initial testing, not every deeplink works when opened from Shortcuts. I had hoped to create a shortcut to open a set of apps and place them on different parts of my screen using Raycast’s ‘Window Management’ commands, but the deeplink changes the focus from a newly-opened window to Raycast, making that impossible. Of course, there are other ways to accomplish the same thing, but they’re not as simple as opening a URL.

Still, I highly recommend thinking about Raycast the next time you’re working on a shortcut. It was already a great way to launch shortcuts, but now, it’s also one of the many third-party utilities that extends Shortcuts.

Join

Unlock More with Club MacStories

Founded in 2015, Club MacStories has delivered exclusive content every week for over six years.

In that time, members have enjoyed nearly 400 weekly and monthly newsletters packed with more of your favorite MacStories writing as well as Club-only podcasts, eBooks, discounts on apps, icons, and services. Join today, and you’ll get everything new that we publish every week, plus access to our entire archive of back issues and downloadable perks.

The Club expanded in 2021 with Club MacStories+ and Club Premier. Club MacStories+ members enjoy even more exclusive stories, a vibrant Discord community, a rotating roster of app discounts, and more. And, with Club Premier, you get everything we offer at every Club level plus an extended, ad-free version of our podcast AppStories that is delivered early each week in high-bitrate audio.

Choose the Club plan that’s right for you:

  • Club MacStories: Weekly and monthly newsletters via email and the web that are brimming with app collections, tips, automation workflows, longform writing, a Club-only podcast, periodic giveaways, and more;
  • Club MacStories+: Everything that Club MacStories offers, plus exclusive content like Federico’s Automation Academy and John’s Macintosh Desktop Experience, a powerful web app for searching and exploring over 6 years of content and creating custom RSS feeds of Club content, an active Discord community, and a rotating collection of discounts, and more;
  • Club Premier: Everything in from our other plans and AppStories+, an extended version of our flagship podcast that’s delivered early, ad-free, and in high-bitrate audio.

John, MacStories’ Managing Editor, has been writing about Apple and apps since joining the team in 2015. He also co-hosts MacStories’ podcasts, including AppStories, which explores of the world of apps, MacStories Unwind, a weekly recap of everything MacStories and more, and MacStories Unplugged, a behind-the-scenes, anything-goes show exclusively for Club MacStories members.

Mastodon: @johnvoorhees@macstories.net

|