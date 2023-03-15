Tripsy 2.15 Adds Weather Forecasts, Time Zone Support, and Other Customization Options

Tripsy is more than just an app for storing details about your upcoming trips. It does that and does it well, but it’s also a great way to revisit old trips and get inspired about places you want to visit in the future. We’ve covered Tripsy before, so for more on what the app can do, I recommend checking out our reviews of version 2.10 and version 1.0. With version 2.15, which debuted this week, Tripsy is focused on trip itineraries, adding several ‘quality of life’ features along with better organization for multi-location trips, and improved customization.

Nothing can spoil a trip activity you’ve planned like bad weather. Tripsy’s update adds a 10-day forecast for your destination inside your itinerary. That way, if bad weather is on the horizon, it’s easier to adjust your plans. You’ll find the forecast for each location at the beginning of each day of your itinerary, with an icon showing the predicted conditions alongside the forecast minimum and maximum temperatures. Temperatures are displayed in the units selected in the Settings app by default, but can be changed in your itinerary’s settings.

Tripsy has made it easier to keep track of time changes as you travel.

When you’re traveling, it’s also easier than usual to get tripped up by time zones. Tripsy’s update deals with those changes for each location of a trip by showing how many hours ahead or behind your destination is from your starting point. Tapping the time zone entry in your itinerary pulls up a card interface with your current time zone and last time zone, with the time indicated for both.

Tripsy also numbers the days of your trips using ‘1st,’ ‘2nd,’ ‘3rd,’ and so on, which I like because it’s how I think of a multi-day trip when I’m planning it. Also, if you’re going to be in more than one location during your trip, Tripsy will organize your lists of activities by location, making it easier to find the restaurant or other activity at a glance.

Tripsy has added flight arrival and departure info, along with directions for your next activity.

Flight information has been expanded, too, with takeoff and landing times along with terminal and gate information. Plus, if you’ve got a connection to make, your itinerary will show you how long you’ll be at the airport and the city you’re in. Tripsy’s flight data won’t replace a dedicated app like Flighty for people who want every possible detail about their flights, but it does fill an important gap, offering a more complete picture of your plans than before. Tripsy has also added a button to the map for your next itinerary activity that will generate directions using Apple Maps, Google Maps, Uber, Waze, Lyft, or CityMapper.

There are more ways to customize your trip dashboard and itinerary than before too.

Finally, it’s worth noting that you can turn off these new itinerary data points can be turned off if you prefer. There are options to turn off some of the information included on your trip’s separate dashboard too.

I don’t currently have a trip planned, so my testing of Tripsy’s new features was for imaginary trips. Although the testing environment was artificial, I expect the app will hold up well under real-world use. I’ve used Tripsy for a lot of my past travels and love it because it’s the sort of app that keeps getting better with each iteration. This week’s update is no exception. Version 2.15 focuses on the fundamentals, providing a meaningful improvement to the itinerary for your next trip.

Tripsy 2.15 is available as a free update on the App Store. Some features, including weather forecasts and time zone support, are only available to subscribers to Tripsy Pro.