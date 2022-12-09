THIS WEEK'S SPONSOR:

Kolide

Endpoint Security for Teams That Want to Meet Compliance Goals without Sacrificing Privacy

Sofa 3.4: List Sharing, Shortcuts Actions, Lock Screen Widgets, and More

Shawn Hickman is back with another excellent update to Sofa, the downtime/media organization app for iPhone and iPad that we’ve covered several times on MacStories. Sofa remains my favorite one-stop app for managing lists of media I don’t want to forget to enjoy later. The app supports TV shows, movies, books, audiobooks, videgames, music, podcasts, board games, and apps, making it the most comprehensive media organizer I’ve used. However, what makes Sofa special is its design and extensive customization options, which is why it was the runner-up for Best App Update in last year’s MacStories Selects awards.

What I appreciate most about version 3.4 of Sofa is that it extends the app beyond its existing boundaries with list sharing and new Shortcuts support. To round out the update, Sofa also adds Lock Screen widget support and TV and movie provider details for Super Sofa subscribers. It’s an excellent batch of new features for an app that I already consider one of the finest in its category.

Adding people to a shared list.

Adding people to a shared list.

The marquee addition to Sofa 3.9 is shared lists, which is a beta feature that takes advantage of Apple’s latest collaboration features. There’s a new share button in the toolbar at the top of each of your media lists. Tap it, pick someone to share your list with, and Sofa generates an iCloud link, inviting them to join your list. As the owner of the list, you have full control over your collaborators’ access to the list, whether they can edit it, and other options. Also, the lists you share will include a share icon in the corner of the list’s tile whenever anyone joins a list, so you know it’s been shared.

List sharing is going to be a big deal for any shared media experience between family members and friends, whether it’s for movie or game night, a book club, or simply a way to share media recommendations. In my testing, the feature worked well on the released versions of iOS and iPadOS, but not when using the 16.2 beta versions of iOS and iPadOS. Hopefully, whatever is causing the issue will be cleared up soon because I expect we’ll get iOS and iPadOS 16.2 next week.

Sofa's new Shortcuts actions.

Sofa’s new Shortcuts actions.

Sofa has also added new Shortcuts actions. The app already included Siri Shortcuts support, but with the new actions, there are far more options than before. Sofa’s actions include:

  • Find Activity Item
  • Find List
  • Find Item
  • Open Activity Item
  • Open List
  • Open List Item

Each of the find actions uses predicate filtering to enable searching by parameters like title, item type, date added, and sticky note. Results can be sorted, and the number of results returned can be limited too. The granular filtering and sorting are exactly the kind of actions I love to see from an app like Sofa because it makes such a wide variety of shortcuts possible.

Sofa's Lock Screen widgets.

Sofa’s Lock Screen widgets.

Sofa’s Lock Screen widgets are similar to its Home Screen widgets. There are Lock Screen widgets for both the Shelf and lists. The circular, rectangular, and in-line text variants of the widgets each open either the Shelf or the list of media that you’ve chosen in the widget’s setup view. However, only the rectangular and in-line text versions include the number of items on the Shelf or in your list as well as the Sofa icon and name of the list.

Knowing where to watch TV shows and movies is a fantastic addition to Sofa.

Knowing where to watch TV shows and movies is a fantastic addition to Sofa.

Finally, Super Sofa subscribers will also see a list of services on which they can watch the TV shows and movies on their lists. The providers are listed at the end of an item’s detail screen and are powered by JustWatch.

Sofa 3.4 is an excellent update. List sharing rounds out the app’s feature set nicely, and automation fans will appreciate the fine-grained queries they can run against their media logs. As I’ve said before, if you’re looking for a single app to organize and manage your media lists into ones that are tailored to how you consume your media, you can’t go wrong with Sofa.

Sofa 3.4 is available as a free update on the App Store. Sofa’s TV show and movie provider data requires a Super Sofa subscription, which costs $3.99/month or $34.99/year for individuals and $5.99/month or $59.99/year for a Family Sharing plan that can be shared with up to five people.

Join

Unlock More with Club MacStories

Founded in 2015, Club MacStories has delivered exclusive content every week for over six years.

In that time, members have enjoyed nearly 400 weekly and monthly newsletters packed with more of your favorite MacStories writing as well as Club-only podcasts, eBooks, discounts on apps, icons, and services. Join today, and you’ll get everything new that we publish every week, plus access to our entire archive of back issues and downloadable perks.

The Club expanded in 2021 with Club MacStories+ and Club Premier. Club MacStories+ members enjoy even more exclusive stories, a vibrant Discord community, a rotating roster of app discounts, and more. And, with Club Premier, you get everything we offer at every Club level plus an extended, ad-free version of our podcast AppStories that is delivered early each week in high-bitrate audio.

Choose the Club plan that’s right for you:

  • Club MacStories: Weekly and monthly newsletters via email and the web that are brimming with app collections, tips, automation workflows, longform writing, a Club-only podcast, periodic giveaways, and more;
  • Club MacStories+: Everything that Club MacStories offers, plus exclusive content like Federico’s Automation Academy and John’s Macintosh Desktop Experience, a powerful web app for searching and exploring over 6 years of content and creating custom RSS feeds of Club content, an active Discord community, and a rotating collection of discounts, and more;
  • Club Premier: Everything in from our other plans and AppStories+, an extended version of our flagship podcast that’s delivered early, ad-free, and in high-bitrate audio.

John, MacStories’ Managing Editor, has been writing about Apple and apps since joining the team in 2015. He also co-hosts MacStories’ podcasts, including AppStories, which explores of the world of apps, MacStories Unwind, a weekly recap of everything MacStories and more, and MacStories Unplugged, a behind-the-scenes, anything-goes show exclusively for Club MacStories members.

|