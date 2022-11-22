THIS WEEK'S SPONSOR:

Boom 3D

Enjoy Immersive Audio on Your Mac

ReadKit 3.1 Adds Smart Folders, More Customization Options, and New Lifetime Purchase Options

Around this time every year, I tend to start fiddling with my RSS setup. Last year, I drastically simplified my setup, and it worked well. Still, with Twitter’s fate uncertain, I thought it would be an excellent time to reexamine what various sync services and apps have to offer to refine my RSS reading experience.

One of my goals with this year’s experiments is to find better ways to filter and sort the articles in my feeds. Folders are a useful top layer of organization, but I’ve wanted more control over my feeds for a while now, especially when I’m busiest. One way to accomplish advanced filtering is server-side with an RSS sync service, but support for them by third-party RSS apps is limited. That’s why I was excited to see that ReadKit 3.1 has added a new smart folders feature.

The app, which I covered in MacStories Weekly in 2021, has everything you’d expect from a modern RSS client, including support for a long list of RSS services, a built-in RSS engine that doesn’t require a separate service, read-later functionality, and more. However, what sets ReadKit apart is its thoughtful gesture and keyboard-driven interface that makes scanning through lots of feeds easy. Now, with smart folders, anyone following a long list of feeds can also create complex filters to pull a subset of the most relevant stories from their feeds.

Setting up a smart folder.

Setting up a smart folder.

Smart folders can match any, all, or none of the filters you apply. Those filters include text matching in article titles, content, and URLs, folder titles, feed titles, author names, and precise or relative publication dates. Within each text-based filter, you’ve got several matching options too:

  • Contains
  • Not contains
  • Begins with
  • Ends with
  • Is
  • Is not

Date filters are flexible, too, allowing you to specify articles from before or after a precise date or within or outside a certain number of days, weeks, months, or years.

My dedicated Pokémon smart folder.

My dedicated Pokémon smart folder.

Moreover, filters can be nested, allowing for even more complex rules. For example, I created a smart folder dedicated to Apple’s current betas by nesting filters that search for any of several keywords related to them while also requiring that every article mention ‘Apple.’ Another nice touch is that you can receive notifications based on your smart folders, which I expect will be handy for time-sensitive topics.

The biggest downside of smart folders is that they currently don’t sync between devices. iCloud sync for ReadKit’s built-in RSS service, as well as its smart folders, is planned for a future release, but currently, you’ll need to set them up on each device where you use the app.

ReadKit's design is optimized for fast browsing and an superb reading experience.

ReadKit’s design is optimized for fast browsing and an superb reading experience.

Version 3.1 offers other new customization features too. The size of the text in your articles list and the article itself can be adjusted independently. Plus, thumbnails can be switched between small, medium, and large versions.

Also worth noting is that ReadKit now does automatic database management that its developer, Balazs Varkonyi, says will keep extensive collections of feeds running smoothly. There are now separate options to purchase lifetime licenses of the iOS and iPadOS versions of ReadKit and the macOS version too.

I’m impressed with the depth of customization options that smart folders open up in ReadKit. Smart folders, along with the existing keyboard and gesture-driven navigation, have catapulted ReadKit into power-user territory. I’m glad iCloud sync is planned because anyone who reads their feeds across multiple devices will appreciate the convenience of only setting up smart folders once. However, I’d also like to see Shortcuts support added to the app in the future too.

ReadKit 3.1 is available on the App Store as a free update for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad..

Join

Unlock More with Club MacStories

Founded in 2015, Club MacStories has delivered exclusive content every week for over six years.

In that time, members have enjoyed nearly 400 weekly and monthly newsletters packed with more of your favorite MacStories writing as well as Club-only podcasts, eBooks, discounts on apps, icons, and services. Join today, and you’ll get everything new that we publish every week, plus access to our entire archive of back issues and downloadable perks.

The Club expanded in 2021 with Club MacStories+ and Club Premier. Club MacStories+ members enjoy even more exclusive stories, a vibrant Discord community, a rotating roster of app discounts, and more. And, with Club Premier, you get everything we offer at every Club level plus an extended, ad-free version of our podcast AppStories that is delivered early each week in high-bitrate audio.

Choose the Club plan that’s right for you:

  • Club MacStories: Weekly and monthly newsletters via email and the web that are brimming with app collections, tips, automation workflows, longform writing, a Club-only podcast, periodic giveaways, and more;
  • Club MacStories+: Everything that Club MacStories offers, plus exclusive content like Federico’s Automation Academy and John’s Macintosh Desktop Experience, a powerful web app for searching and exploring over 6 years of content and creating custom RSS feeds of Club content, an active Discord community, and a rotating collection of discounts, and more;
  • Club Premier: Everything in from our other plans and AppStories+, an extended version of our flagship podcast that’s delivered early, ad-free, and in high-bitrate audio.

John, MacStories’ Managing Editor, has been writing about Apple and apps since joining the team in 2015. He also co-hosts MacStories’ podcasts, including AppStories, which explores of the world of apps, MacStories Unwind, a weekly recap of everything MacStories and more, and MacStories Unplugged, a behind-the-scenes, anything-goes show exclusively for Club MacStories members.

|