This Week's Sponsor:

Memberful

Help Your Clients Monetize Their Passion

Vision Pro App Spotlight: Day Ahead

Day Ahead is an interesting approach to visualizing the events on your calendar. It’s a visionOS-only app that uses what looks like a transparent tube filled with drops of colored liquid that represent the events of your day. It’s strange, but I think there’s something to it that we’ll be seeing from other visionOS developers as they explore the unique characteristics of the Apple Vision Pro.

Adjusting the start end endpoints of your days in Day Ahead's settings.

Adjusting the start end endpoints of your days in Day Ahead’s settings.

Day Ahead boils your day down to a compact, 3D timeline. The endpoints where you begin and end your day can be adjusted in the app’s settings on a per-day basis. As your day begins, a ring around the outside of the tube advances to show you how far you are through your day. Events are represented by the colored liquid inside the tube, with their position and size corresponding to where they fall in your schedule and the length of each event.

Tap on an event to see its name and time.

Tap on an event to see its name and time.

If you look at an event and tap, a small window appears above your timeline with the name of the event and its start and end times. Tap on that window, and the event opens from your calendar with its full details.

Tap again and a full calendar view opens for your event.

Tap again and a full calendar view opens for your event.

In addition to setting start and end times for your day, Day Ahead allows you to display its timeline horizontally or vertically and customize the colors used. The app also shows the current time at one end of the timeline.

You can change the colors used to represent your calendar events too.

You can change the colors used to represent your calendar events too.

I ran into one bug worth noting in my testing. If I closed a detailed calendar view and then Day Ahead and tried to launch Day Ahead again, nothing happened. It seems that closing windows in that order hides Day Ahead from view but doesn’t actually quit the app, requiring it to be Force Quit to set things straight again.

Working with Day Ahead perched above my virtual Mac display.

Working with Day Ahead perched above my virtual Mac display.

That’s a small bug, though, and overall, I’ve been impressed with Day Ahead’s novel approach to my calendar. It operates a lot like a widget on other Apple platforms, giving me quick, glanceable information about my day without inundating me with too much information. If I see from it that an event is coming up, a quick tap serves as a reminder of what’s on my schedule. Plus, because the app’s window is rendered as a narrow tube, it’s easy to tuck away in whatever workspace I’ve set up for the day or perch it above the window I’m currently using if I have an important meeting coming up that I don’t want to forget. Day Ahead is a simple app, but it’s this kind of experimentation that I hope we see a lot more of as developers get their hands on hardware and begin pushing visionOS to its limits.

Day Ahead is available on the App Store for $2.99.

Join

Unlock More with Club MacStories

Founded in 2015, Club MacStories has delivered exclusive content every week for over six years.

In that time, members have enjoyed nearly 400 weekly and monthly newsletters packed with more of your favorite MacStories writing as well as Club-only podcasts, eBooks, discounts on apps, icons, and services. Join today, and you’ll get everything new that we publish every week, plus access to our entire archive of back issues and downloadable perks.

The Club expanded in 2021 with Club MacStories+ and Club Premier. Club MacStories+ members enjoy even more exclusive stories, a vibrant Discord community, a rotating roster of app discounts, and more. And, with Club Premier, you get everything we offer at every Club level plus an extended, ad-free version of our podcast AppStories that is delivered early each week in high-bitrate audio.

Choose the Club plan that’s right for you:

  • Club MacStories: Weekly and monthly newsletters via email and the web that are brimming with app collections, tips, automation workflows, longform writing, a Club-only podcast, periodic giveaways, and more;
  • Club MacStories+: Everything that Club MacStories offers, plus exclusive content like Federico’s Automation Academy and John’s Macintosh Desktop Experience, a powerful web app for searching and exploring over 6 years of content and creating custom RSS feeds of Club content, an active Discord community, and a rotating collection of discounts, and more;
  • Club Premier: Everything in from our other plans and AppStories+, an extended version of our flagship podcast that’s delivered early, ad-free, and in high-bitrate audio.

John is MacStories’ Managing Editor and has been writing about Apple and apps since joining the team in 2015. He is also Federico’s business partner and co-hosts two MacStories podcasts: AppStories, which covers the world of apps and MacStories Unwind, which explores the fun differences between American and Italian culture and recommends media to listeners.

@johnvoorhees
@johnvoorhees
@johnvoorhees@macstories.net
voorhees@macstories.net