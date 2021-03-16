Apple Maps Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in the US

In a press release today, Apple announced that its Maps app has been updated to include the COVID-19 vaccination locations. According to the company:
Apple today updated Apple Maps with COVID-19 vaccination locations from VaccineFinder, a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies throughout the US. Users can find nearby COVID-19 vaccination locations from the Search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”
Apple says that the feature currently includes over 20,000 locations and lists operating hours, address information, telephone numbers, and links to vaccine providers’ websites. The company will continue to update the list as new locations become available. Apple has also opened up a registry process for businesses that provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to submit their information, which will be added to Maps after it is validated.
With vaccinations being offered at a wide variety of locations run by a combination of governmental entities and private companies, this is a terrific resource that I know I’ll be using when I’m eligible to be vaccinated.
Unlock MacStories Extras
Club MacStories offers exclusive access to extra MacStories content, delivered every week; it’s also a way to support us directly.
Club MacStories will help you discover the best apps for your devices and get the most out of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’ll also give you access to advanced iOS shortcuts, tips and tricks, and lots more.
Starting at $5/month, with an annual option available.
Join the Club.
A Club MacStories membership includes:
- MacStories Weekly newsletter, delivered every week on Friday with app collections, tips, iOS workflows, and more;
- MacStories Unplugged podcast, published monthly with discussions on what we’re working on and more;
- Monthly Log newsletter, delivered once every month with behind-the-scenes stories, app notes, personal journals, and more;
- Access to occasional giveaways, discounts, and free downloads.
John Voorhees
John, MacStories’ Managing Editor, has been writing about Apple and apps since joining the team in 2015. He also co-hosts MacStories’ podcasts, including AppStories, which explores of the world of apps, MacStories Unwind, a weekly recap of everything MacStories and more, and MacStories Unplugged, a behind-the-scenes, anything-goes show exclusively for Club MacStories members.
|
Email: voorhees@macstories.net