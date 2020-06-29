THIS WEEK'S SPONSOR:

Apple Design Awards for 2020 Awarded to Eight Developers

Typically, the Apple Design Awards have been held on the evening of the first day of WWDC. With the conference online this year, Apple held off until today to announce the winners. This year, in a collection that has a distinct iPad focus, the company announced four app winners and four game winners.

The 2020 Apple Design Award winners for apps are:

Darkroom

A MacStories favorite, Darkroom by Bergen Co. is a beautiful photo and video editor for the iPhone and iPad that takes advantage of many of Apple’s latest OS features.

Looom

Looom is an intuitive animation app that utilizes the iPad’s touch UI to make producing great-looking animations fast by leveraging the power of the Apple Pencil.

Shapr 3D

Shapr3D is an iPad CAD app that relies on the Apple Pencil and will support the iPad’s LiDAR scanner for an update coming later this year.

StaffPad

StaffPad is an iPad app for musicians that converts handwritten musical notation into sheet music. Like the other ADA winners, the app leverages the latest Apple technologies like the Apple Pencil, drag and drop, and Core ML.

The 2020 Apple Design Award winners for games are:

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a unique rhythm game that debuted with the launch of Apple Arcade. The Simogo game remains one of the most striking and innovative titles available on Apple’s game subscription service.

Sky: Children of the Light

From thatgamecompany, the makers of the fan-favorite Journey, Sky: Children of the Light features unique multiplayer gameplay combined with the exploration of beautiful landscapes.

Song of Bloom

Song of Bloom is a puzzle game created by indie developer Philipp Stollenmayer that allows players to “explore a story told in rapidly changing art styles as they progress through the game.”

Where Cards Fall

Snowman has a knack for producing unique and compelling mobile games. Where Cards Fall from The Game Band is an absorbing puzzle game that uses a card motif to explore the memories of its main protagonist.

As in past years, the apps and games awarded ADAs this year are worth a look if you are not familiar with them. They represent a unique combination of innovative design and use of current-generation Apple technologies that show off what can be accomplished on the company’s platforms.

