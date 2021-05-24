Apple Announces WWDC 2021 Schedule

Apple has announced the schedule for WWDC. As we previously reported, the developer conference will run from Monday, June 7th, 2021 through Friday, June 11th. Today, the company said the conference’s opening keynote presentation at 10:00 am Pacific time on the 7th. The Platforms State of the Union will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific the same day. Apple also announced that the Apple Design Awards will be held at 2:00 pm Pacific on June 10th.

There will be over 200 sessions available for developers to learn about Apple’s latest APIs along with one-on-one online labs covered by ‘over 1000 experts.’ Apple engineers will also be available in the Apple Developer Forums to answer questions during the conference. The company will also offer special events like coding and design challenges and guest speakers too.

New this year are Pavilions, which Apple says:

provide an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic. Conference attendees can customize their WWDC experience and check out content organized around specific areas like SwiftUI, Developer Tools, Accessibility & Inclusion, and more — exclusively within the Apple Developer app.

Finally, the Swift Student Challenge winners will be announced by Apple on June first, six days before WWDC begins.