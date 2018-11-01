This week's sponsor

Apple Q4 2018 Results: $62.9 Billion Revenue, 46.9 Million iPhones, 9.7 Million iPads Sold

Apple has just published its financial results for Q4 2018. The company posted revenue of $62.9 billion. Apple sold 9.7 million iPads, 46.9 million iPhones, and 5.3 million Macs during the quarter.

We’re thrilled to report Apple’s best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline.

Estimates and Expectations for Q4 2018, and the Year-Ago Quarter (Q4 2017)

Apple's revenue guidance for Q4 2018 fell between $60 billion and $62 billion, with gross margin estimated to be between 38% and 38.5%.

Going into today’s earnings call, The Motley Fool reports that:

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Apple is expecting revenue of $60 billion to $62 billion, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14% to 18%. The company is also calling for gross margin of 38% to 38.5%, and operating expenses of about $8 billion.

Analysts' consensus estimates are calling for revenue of $61.48 billion, up 16.9% year over year and near the high end of Apple's forecast; earnings per share are being pegged at $2.78, rising 34.3% compared to the prior-year quarter.

In the year-ago quarter (Q4 2017), Apple earned $52.58 billion in revenue. During that quarter Apple sold 46.7 million iPhones, 10.3 million iPads, and 5.4 million Macs.

Graphical Visualization

Below, we've compiled a graphical visualization of Apple's Q4 2018 financial results.

After the break, more charts and commentary on Apple's Q4 earnings on Twitter:

Apple Q4 2018 on Twitter

