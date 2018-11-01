Apple Q4 2018 Results: $62.9 Billion Revenue, 46.9 Million iPhones, 9.7 Million iPads Sold

Apple has just published its financial results for Q4 2018. The company posted revenue of $62.9 billion. Apple sold 9.7 million iPads, 46.9 million iPhones, and 5.3 million Macs during the quarter.

We’re thrilled to report Apple’s best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline.

Estimates and Expectations for Q4 2018, and the Year-Ago Quarter (Q4 2017)

Apple's revenue guidance for Q4 2018 fell between $60 billion and $62 billion, with gross margin estimated to be between 38% and 38.5%.

Going into today’s earnings call, The Motley Fool reports that:

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Apple is expecting revenue of $60 billion to $62 billion, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14% to 18%. The company is also calling for gross margin of 38% to 38.5%, and operating expenses of about $8 billion. Analysts' consensus estimates are calling for revenue of $61.48 billion, up 16.9% year over year and near the high end of Apple's forecast; earnings per share are being pegged at $2.78, rising 34.3% compared to the prior-year quarter.

In the year-ago quarter (Q4 2017), Apple earned $52.58 billion in revenue. During that quarter Apple sold 46.7 million iPhones, 10.3 million iPads, and 5.4 million Macs.

Graphical Visualization

Below, we've compiled a graphical visualization of Apple's Q4 2018 financial results.

Apple Q4 2018 on Twitter

LM: Starting next quarter, “Other” category will become “Wearables, Home & Accessories.” — MacJournals.com (@macjournals) November 1, 2018

Apple will stop providing iPhone, Mac, and iPad unit sales data. — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) November 1, 2018

Luca Maestri (LM): new MacBook Pro models helped drive an all-time quarterly record for Mac revenue — MacJournals.com (@macjournals) November 1, 2018

Two items Tim wants to talk about that aren’t in financial statement but are important. First, education: More than 5000 schools, community colleges, and technical colleges worldwide are now using free Everyone Can Code curriculum. — Six Colors liveblog (@sixcolorsevent) November 1, 2018

Apple’s revenue every 10 years: 2018: $265.6 billion 2008: $37.5 billion 1998: $5.9 billion 1988: $4.1 billion — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) November 1, 2018

AAPL down 4% after hours: Cook blames lower-than-expected guidance on forex, some emerging market weakness https://t.co/CcUACixIXp by @bzamayo pic.twitter.com/V0gPiG5HlK — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) November 1, 2018

Perhaps a counterpoint to “stale product line:” MacBook Pro got a refresh in July, and quarterly Mac sales were up 42% over the June 2018 quarter. Still down 2% annually, though. The non-pro iMac was last updated in June 2017. — MacJournals.com (@macjournals) November 1, 2018

Apple’s guidance of 89-93 B for next quarter seems a bit weaker than most thought. Seems like a big holiday quarter for them coming so will be curious to see their explanation on the call. — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) November 1, 2018

Apple gives cautious sales forecast amid weakness in emerging markets https://t.co/7DJnDYBJC8 — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) November 1, 2018

iPhones sold: 2018: 217.72 million

2017: 216.76 million

2016: 211.88 million

2015: 231.22 million

2014: 169.22 million

2013: 150.26 million

2012: 125.05 million

2011: 72.29 million

2010: 39.99 million

2009: 20.73 million

2008: 11.63 million

2007: 1.39 million Total: 1.5 billion — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) November 1, 2018