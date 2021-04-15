Apple Expands Fitness+ Offerings with New Classes Designed for Pregnancy and Older Adults, New Trainers, and Time to Walk with Jane Fonda

Today, Apple announced an expansion of Fitness+ with new workouts for pregnancy and older adults. The company also expanded its existing offerings with new yoga, HIIT, and strength workouts for beginners and said Jane Fonda will be featured in the next episode of Time to Walk.

Ten pregnancy workouts will be added to Fitness+ led by trainer Betina Gozo who will be joined by Emily Fayette and Anja Garcia. Workouts for Older Adults will be led by trainer Molly Fox along with Gregg Cook, Dustin Brown, Bakari Williams, and Jhon Gonzalez. In addition, beginner classes will be added to Fitness+’s Yoga, Strength, and HIIT categories.

Jonelle Lewis is one of Fitness+’s new trainers who will teach Yoga classes.

New Fitness+ trainers were announced too, with Jonelle Lewis joining as a Yoga and Mindful Cooldown trainer and existing trainer Anja Garcia joining the service’s group of HIIT trainers. Finally, Apple said that actor Jane Fonda will be featured in the next episode of the Time to Walk to commemorate Earth Day. Time to Walk is the walking workout feature added to the Fitness app in January.

Everything announced today will be available next week, beginning April 19th.