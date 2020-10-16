Apple Begins Taking Pre-Orders for the New iPad Air

Alongside pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple opened up pre-orders for the new iPad Air today. First introduced by the company at a September 15th event, the iPad Air features the A14 Bionic SoC, a Touch ID power button, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, USB-C connectivity, Magic Keyboard support, new case colors, and other updates. Availability for the iPad Air will begin next Friday, October 23rd.
For a complete rundown on the features of the new iPad Air, check out the overview we published here.
Unlock MacStories Extras
Club MacStories offers exclusive access to extra MacStories content, delivered every week; it’s also a way to support us directly.
Club MacStories will help you discover the best apps for your devices and get the most out of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It’ll also give you access to advanced iOS shortcuts, tips and tricks, and lots more.
Starting at $5/month, with an annual option available.
Join the Club.
A Club MacStories membership includes:
- MacStories Weekly newsletter, delivered every week on Friday with app collections, tips, iOS workflows, and more;
- MacStories Unplugged podcast, published monthly with discussions on what we’re working on and more;
- Monthly Log newsletter, delivered once every month with behind-the-scenes stories, app notes, personal journals, and more;
- Access to occasional giveaways, discounts, and free downloads.
John Voorhees
John, MacStories’ Managing Editor, has been writing about Apple and apps since joining the team in 2015. He also co-hosts MacStories’ podcasts, including AppStories, which explores of the world of apps, MacStories Unwind, a weekly recap of everything MacStories and more, and MacStories Unplugged, a behind-the-scenes, anything-goes show exclusively for Club MacStories members.
|
Email: voorhees@macstories.net