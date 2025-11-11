Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE Introduce a Limited-Edition iPhone Pocket

Apple has announced a new limited-edition iPhone accessory, the iPhone Pocket, created in collaboration with design brand ISSEY MIYAKE. Here’s how Apple describes the accessory, which will be available in select Apple Stores and online beginning Friday:

iPhone Pocket features a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by ISSEY MIYAKE. Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items. When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows users to peek at their iPhone display. iPhone Pocket can be worn in a variety of ways — handheld, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Featuring a playful color palette, the short strap design is available in eight colors, and the long strap design in three colors.

The short version of the iPhone Pocket comes in eight colors, the longer strap version, just three. Source: Apple.

The iPhone Pocket comes in two styles. A short strap version will be available in eight colors: lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black, while the longer strap model, which is long enough to wear like Apple’s Crossbody Strap, is limited to sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

The iPhone Pocket will be available starting Friday, November 14, for $149.95 for the short strap version and $229.95 for the long strap version from Apple’s online store and ten retail stores worldwide:

Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing’an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

Echos of the iPod Socks. Source: Apple.

The iPhone Pocket makes a bold design statement that Apple says was “[i]nspired by the concept of ‘a piece of cloth.’” I’m not going to venture to guess what that means. Still, the Pocket fits neatly into few Apple knit products that came before it echoing the thick ribbing of both the Vision Pro Solo and Dual Knit Bands and the iPod Socks, a comparison that is inevitable though left unstated in Apple’s press release.

Apple’s connection with ISSEY MIYAKE goes back further, though. It was Miyake who designed Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck, according to Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jobs. Now, all these years later, your iPhone can have a turtleneck of sorts for itself, too.

Apple accessories have always been about fashion. Source: Apple.

Fashion is nothing new to Apple accessories, but the company’s emphasis on it has ebbed and flowed over the years. However, with the fashion-forward iPhone Air in its lineup and rumors of folding iPhones coming as soon as next year, it’s not surprising that Apple is fanning the fashion flames. Some may see the Air as an iPhone that costs more but does less, but a big part of its appeal is its striking profile, for which others are willing to pay a premium. The iPhone Pocket fits that narrative perfectly.