CARROT Weather Adds Powerful New Weather Maps

Version 4.7 of CARROT Weather arrived on the App Store today. The update brings a variety of small improvements, such as a new hint feature for secret locations, but the tentpole feature is a complete revamp and upgrade of the app's weather map features.

Previous versions of CARROT included a basic weather map with some of the most common layers available, such as radar, storm cells, and wind. You could view a single layer at a time, and that was all there was to it. I appreciated having a built-in radar, and used it regularly in stormy weather, but until I tested the revamped maps, I never realized how much those existing features could be expanded.

In today's update, the existing set of five map layers increases to a whopping fourteen total. Here's the full list:

Radar

Cloud Cover

Storm Cells

Tropical Storms

Alerts

Lightning Strikes

Temperature

Wind Speed

Wind Direction

Humidity

Dew Point

Visibility

Precipitation

Snow Depth

One of the best things about this expanded map roster is that you can now view up to three different layers at the same time. Switching back and forth between different layers can be a pain, especially when the number of different options is so large. I've never used another app that enabled multiple map layers at once, but it's a great feature. And if there's a set of layers that's your go-to, you can set the app to remember that every time you open it.

Adding to the increased map supply and enabling multiple layers at once, CARROT Weather 4.7 also introduces a 'future radar' feature. Rather than having the radar animation stop with the current time, you can set it to push out either two or four hours ahead of the present and get a glimpse at what the future may hold. Lastly, if you prefer to change the look of CARROT's map, you can now switch it from the standard map to a satellite or hybrid view.

The majority of the new maps and map features (such as viewing three layers at once) are exclusive to users with an Ultrapremium Club subscription, and nearly all maps are limited to the U.S. and Canada. The Ultrapremium requirement will be a turn-off for some, but it makes sense given the cost of weather map data.

Weather maps were previously a nice-to-have feature of CARROT Weather, but now they're so much more valuable. Future radar especially is a feature I'm sure to get good use out of going forward. If you're a weather die-hard, or you simply want the best weather app possible, there's now even less of a reason to ever look elsewhere for your weather needs.

CARROT Weather is available on the App Store.