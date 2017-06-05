Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV Later This Year

Confirming prior rumors, Tim Cook announced today that Amazon Prime Video would be coming to the Apple TV later this year. The news was the first of six main announcements made by Apple at today's WWDC keynote. Cook included the detail that not only would Prime Video be available on Apple TV, but it will also integrate with Apple's TV app – welcome news for myself and all who use the TV app regularly.

Prime Video arriving on Apple TV ends the last prominent holdout from a major streaming service on Apple's platform. And its integration with the TV app leaves Netflix as the single largest holdout that does not yet support the TV app.

The introductory news about Amazon was the only Apple TV-specific announcement made today, which was a disappointment as it was widely expected that Apple would introduce the next major version of tvOS alongside revisions to its other software platforms. Cook did note that we should expect to hear more about developments with tvOS later this year, indicating that a major update may be forthcoming, but simply wasn't ready in time to show at WWDC.

