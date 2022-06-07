2022 Apple Design Award Winners Revealed

Last week, Apple announced the finalists for the 2022 Apple Design Awards: 36 apps and games in six categories: Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation.
Today, the company announced two winners (one app and one game) in each category for a total of twelve 2022 Apple Design Award winners.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists:
Inclusivity
Delight and Fun
Interaction
Social Impact
Visuals and Graphics
Innovation
We’ll have more 2022 Apple Design Award coverage soon, so stay tuned.
You can follow all of our WWDC coverage through our WWDC 2022 hub or subscribe to the dedicated WWDC 2022 RSS feed.
