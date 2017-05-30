Funnel Brings News Updates to Your Ears

I don't need to tell you how crazy the news cycle is. Between world and tech news, I’m often drowning in a sea of headlines and big stories, confused about what’s really important. The result is a time consuming attempt at finding the best information that ends up being more of a hassle than its worth.

Funnel aims to cut through the chaos and bring you the most recent news through audio segments that are only a couple of minutes long. The app includes seven news outlets that refresh at the top of the hour so they're always up-to-date.

For those who spend most of their time listening to something, whether that’s music, podcasts, audiobooks, or something else, Funnel will fit right into your day. It’s an on-demand service that, because of its striking simplicity, gets you what you need absurdly quickly. If you want to listen to the BBC, for example, you can do that in just two taps, one of which is launching the app.

The reason it’s so easy, though, is that the app isn’t filled to the brim with content. With only seven sources, your options are limited to basic news channels, so don’t plan on hearing the latest reports on sports or technology. And while the outlets don’t all report on the same news, it’s unlikely that you’ll want to listen to every source, though if you prefer to listen that way, there's an autoplay feature that can be purchase as a $0.99 In-App Purchase.

What you wind up getting with Funnel, then, is a $1.99 app that plays audio news summaries from a handful of reputable sources. I’ve discovered that I’m okay with this, though. Instead of having to always keep up through apps like Feedly, I can check in, hear the most important stories, and get back to what I’m doing. It’s a quick interaction that is so simple that you’ll probably find yourself back for more at the top of the next hour.

For its convenience and outright rebellion against the typical hectic nature of news, I recommend you check out Funnel. There’s much already to enjoy, and if more sources come in future updates, it becomes a must-buy.

You can pick up Funnel in the App Store here for $1.99 (iPhone only).