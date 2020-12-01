THIS WEEK'S SPONSOR:

Apple Recognizes Best Books, Audiobooks, and Podcasts of 2020

Today Apple updated its Books and Podcasts apps with recognition of the most popular, and Apple’s selection of the best books, audiobooks, and podcasts of the year. There are ten different groups of selections, some just being the most popular items based on Apple’s metrics, and others being Apple’s own subjective favorites. Here’s a subset of Apple’s choices, but be sure to check out the full lists of picks in the Books or Podcasts apps on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad:

Books

Best Books of the Year:

Most Popular Fiction Books:

Most Popular Nonfiction Books:

Audiobooks

Best Audiobooks of the Year:

Most Popular Fiction Audiobooks:

Most Popular Nonfiction Audiobooks:

Podcasts

Show of the Year: Code Switch from NPR

Apple’s Favorite Podcasts of the Year:

Biggest New Shows of the Year:

Biggest Shows of the Year (for some reason there’s no permalink to this page so I’ll just list more of them):

These are some great lists, and I’m happy to see Apple highlighting podcasts in particular. Hopefully we’ll see even more year-end lists from Apple in the future.

